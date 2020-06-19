One day, a Shiv Sainik will be PM: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena has reiterated its resolve to consolidate its presence at the national level. After becoming the chief minister of Maharashtra following a high-pitched political drama last year, Uddhav Thackeray, on the 54th anniversary of the Shiv Sena's founding day on Friday predicted that one day, a Shiv Sainik would be the country’s Prime Minister. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut seconded that by saying the party looked upon Uddhav Thackeray as the next PM.

Yuva Sena President and Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said the party should now have a presence in each district of every state.

Thackeray, addressing a virtual gathering, reiterated that the party had not changed its ideology. "We haven't changed our ideology. Our ideology remains the same. I hate being lied to. That is what I have been taught by my parents. Never lie and never tolerate a lie. That is why I decided to become the Chief Minister," he said.

He took an indirect swipe at the party's former ally of 30 years' standing, the Bharatiya Janata Party, speaking at length on why he had joined hands with the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress to form a Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state.

He credited his party for having made him CM and the favourable court decision for Ramjanmabhoomi to the soil of Shivneri. "In November 2018, I went to Shivneri. In November 2019, we got the CM position. The Ramjanmabhoomi issue was resolved. This is the strength of the soil of Shivneri," he said.

"Trusting a friend is our tradition, not our weakness. Trust is more important than life, it is how we live. For us, a promise is more important than our lives. That is why I have taken up this responsibility. Nobody should think that we are weak," he told his cadres, hinting that the door to going back to the BJP was closed.