HomeMumbai'On the spot' action against two for urinating on road in Thane

'On the spot' action against two for urinating on road in Thane

TMC Chief Abhijit Bangar was inspecting various works across the city when he found two men urinating in public and he directed officials to take action against them.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Friday, November 11, 2022, 08:16 AM IST
article-image
'On the spot' action against two for urinating on road in Thane | Representative Photo
Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Wednesday (November 9) found two persons urinating at public places while he was inspecting the city and ordered civic officials to take action against them on the spot.

Recently, Bangar had ordered that anyone including TMC employees found indulging in wrongful activities will face strict action. Bangar was inspecting the cleanliness work near the Aplab company area whenan auto-rickshaw driver was found urinating on the decoratively painted walls. He immediately directed TMC deputy commissioner Shankar Patole to fine him on the spot.

Later, while inspecting the drain work being carried out at Wagle Estate, Bangar found another person urinating at the side of the road and asked the sanitation inspector to take action.

article-image

