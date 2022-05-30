On summer vacation in Sikkim, 5 of Thane family die after car falls into 500-feet gorge |

Thane: In an unfortunate incident on Saturday, May 28 at around 8 to 8:30 pm a total of five family members from Thane died in Sikkim in a car accident. The family were out on summer vacation post-Covid-19 pandemic. The car in which the family members were out for sightseeing while returning back to the hotel room where they were waiting fell down in a 500-600 feet deep gorge killing all of them.

According to the information received from one of the family members, "The five couples from Thane area on May 26 flew to Sikkim to celebrate their summer holidays with their families post-Covid-19. All those who went to Sikkim stayed in the same hotel and there they hired three cars for sightseeing. All went out for sightseeing on May 28. After seeing all the sights all left to go to the hotel. The two groups reached the hotel but the car in which Suresh Punamiya(41) and his family was traveling did not reach the hotel and then the search began and local Lachung police station was contacted. The police initiated the search operation on Saturday night and searched till late night but due to bad weather the vehicle could not be traced and search operation was halted. The police again on Sunday morning initiated the search operation and the said vehicle was seen in a 500 to 600 feet deep gorge of Khedum located on Lachung-Chungthang Highway. The rescue operation was conducted by the local police with the help of the army."

Suman Agarwal, a social worker from Jain Community said, "It is very sad to hear the demise of Suresh Punamiya and his family members. They all were very helpful in nature and always used to help the needy. We received the bad news of Suresh Punamiya (41), his wife Toral Punamiya (38) and two daughters Hiral and Devanshi aged 14 and 10 and also one friend 14-year-old named Jayan Amit Parmar and also the driver of the vehicle lost their lives when their car collided with the ravine and caused a terrible accident."

Agarwal also added, "The family was living in Thane for the last 15 years and Suresh Punamiya was a wholesale trader of gold. Jayan Amit Parmar who was in another car but when the car stopped in middle he just 15 minutes before accident changed the car and went into the car in which Punamiya family was there. All the children were very excited because after two years of Covid-19 they were out on vacation."

Meanwhile, the bodies of Punamiya family members and also Amit Jayan Parmar and the driver were brought in Thane on Monday, May 30 and their final rituals have been performed today in the Jain way.

Thane Jewelers Association President Kamlesh Shrimal said that the death of Suresh Punamiya and his family members is an irreparable loss to the Jain society and the incident has left the Jain community in mourning.