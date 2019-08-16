On Raksha Bandhan, police 'brethren' do two 'sisters' proud

Mumbai: For two citizens, the city's finest proved to also be the swiftest in coming to their rescue, in two separate incidents on Thursday. Police recovered their lost properties within 24 hours. In the first incident, a housewife from Jogeshwari got back her 10 tolas of gold and her American diamond jewellery on the same day, thanks to Vakola Police, while in the second, Aarey Police helped a college student get her phone back within 12 hours.

In the first case, a Jogeshwari woman, Priti Patil, who was on her way to Santacruz east to celebrate Raksha Bandhan along with her three-year-old son, left her handbag containing more than 10 tolas of gold and American diamond jewellery in the autorickshaw in which she was travelling. Patil immediately approached Vakola Police.

They immediately swung into action and checked the CCTV cameras installed at various places, finally zeroing in on the three-wheeler Patil took. Police contacted the local RTO and traced the autorickshaw driver, Anil Kumar Gupta. He was asked to come in with the handbag and reportedly confessed to not informing police as he was unwell and needed money to take care of his expenses.

In the second incident, the teenager, a student of film school in Film City, Goregaon east, was travelling with a friend in an autorickshaw around 9.45 am, when she forgot her phone in the vehicle. On realising the phone was lost, the two teenagers rushed to Aarey Police with CCTV camera footage and told police of the incident. “We immediately coordinated with the local Regional Transport Office (RTO) for details about the rickshaw owner. We tried getting in touch with him on the registered number but it was switched off,” said PSI Abhijeet Ingle, who was handling the case.

As part of the probe, a police team went to the driver's registered address and through his neighbours, informed him about the phone. The autorickshaw driver was told to keep the phone safe and police retrieved it at 9.30 pm. Such prompt action caused the teen's father to tweet about how proud he was of Mumbai Police.