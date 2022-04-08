On honeymoon, newly-wed wife finds out husband is gay; takes legal action

Thane: A Thane court on Wednesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of a 32-year-old man in the case of allegedly cheating his newly-wed wife by not only hiding his sexual identity but also concealing his several homosexual relationships.

The case was filed based on the complaint of his 29-year-old wife. They married in November, 2021 by allegedly presenting forged employment letter showing his salary package as Rs 14 lakh per annum.

Appearing for the complainant, advocate Sagar Kadam submitted before the court that his client came to know about the sexual orientation of the accused during their honeymoon.

“In January, 2022 while checking the mobile phone of the man she found his unusual WhatsApp chat with some people known to him. Finding the talks strange, the woman sent the phone for forensic examination. The results suggested that he was into same sex relationship,” Kadam averred, adding that he even had accounts on several gay dating apps.

Subsequently, the woman got a complaint lodged with the Rabale police station.

He argued that the man not only concealed such important facts at the time of marriage but when his wife came to know about all of it, he intimidated her with a knife.

After hearing the matter, additional sessions judge Rajesh S Gupta rejected the pre-arrest bail application.

