On denial of ticket, Vinod Tawde goes into introspection

Mumbai: On denial of a ticket to contest the October 21 assembly poll, senior BJP leader Vinod Tawde said he accepts the party order and is also self assesing his actions.

“I accept whatever decision the party has taken and self assessing my actions if I have done any mistake, also the party should do a check on it’s decision making as well,” said Tawde adressing a press conference on Friday.

Tawde is the present sitting MLA of the suburban Borivali constituency Mumbai, is also the state’s cabinet minister of the outgoing government. “I have been a Rashtriya Swamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteer, my culture taught me to build a nation and work for the welfare of the society, I have remained loyal to my ideologies throughout my tenure,” added Tawde.

Tawde was once considered the chief ministerial candidate of the state once served as the state’s minister of school education, sports and youth welfare. In the recent cabinet reshuffle his post was given to Ashish Shelar.

BJP has fielded Sunil Rane from the Borivali constituency. Also soon after the release of first two lists of the party’s contesting candidates, Tawde visited BJP president Chandrakant Patil’s residence thus his efforts seems to have gone in vain.

Tawde informed after the elections he will meet senior leaders of the party and discuss why he was not renominated, he also feels now that election is just round the corner, he should not be bothering party leaders with this issue.

He informed soon after his name went missing from the list, he received several calls from opposition leaders asking him to join their party. “I am a loyal BJP worker, after elections I will meet party leaders and ask them where I went wrong.

Even if unknowingly I have committed anything wrong, I am ready to rectify it, if given a chance,” stated Tawde also highlighting the fact, he will no way leave BJP.

Along with Tawde, BJP leader Eknath Khadse have also been denied a ticket. Khad­se’s daughter, Rohini will be con­testing the polls from the Muktai­nagar seat of north Maharashtra.