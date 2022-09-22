On Camera: Mumbai auto-rickshaw driver rams friends car into pedestrians in Ghatkopar, 7 injured

On Camera: Mumbai auto-rickshaw driver rams friends car into pedestrians, 7 injured |

Seven people were seriously injured on Wednesday after a car rammed into them, while also hitting auto-rickshaws, a bike and a tempo in the Garodia Nagar area of Ghatkopar. According to the Pant Nagar police who are handling the case, the incident occurred at 1.37 pm.

“An auto-rickshaw driver entered his friend's car to charge his mobile phone, but since the engine was off, it was not possible for him to charge the device. He turned on the engine and accidentally pressed the accelerator which led to the accident,” said a police official.

The police have detained Raju Ramvilas Yadav, 42, and have registered a case against him for negligence. The driver of the car will also be questioned, confirmed the police. The seven injured have been identified as Rajendra Prasad, 49, Sapna Sangare, 35, Aditya Sangare, 9, Vaishnavi Kale, 16, Jayram Yadav, 46, Shraddha Sushvirkar, 17, and Bharatbhai Shah 65.