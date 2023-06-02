On Camera: Miscreants steal deep freezer loaded with ice cream from Borivali supermarket; held

Screengrab of viral video | Twitter

A shocking incident of theft has been captured on CCTV cameras in Mumbai, where three audacious thieves made off with a deep freezer containing a substantial quantity of ice cream from a supermarket in the Borivali area. The incident has caused a stir on social media platforms as the video footage went viral, showcasing the daring nature of the crime. The MHB Police that probed the case have arrested two accused for theft.

The Ice Cream Heist

In an undated video, a group of three individuals was caught on surveillance cameras executing a brazen theft at a supermarket in Borivali. The thieves managed to break into the store premises during the late hours, displaying exceptional agility and planning. Their target was a deep freezer stocked with a significant quantity of ice cream, which they swiftly loaded onto a waiting vehicle before escaping.

The CCTV Footage

The video footage from the supermarket's security cameras has become widely circulated on social media platforms, garnering attention and shock from viewers. The visuals capture the entire theft, revealing the thieves' modus operandi, their coordinated actions, and the calculated speed with which they executed the crime.

Response from Authorities

Upon learning about the incident, the Mumbai Police initiated an investigation to apprehend the culprits and recover the stolen property. The MHB Police then nabbed the shop helpers Onaram Rabario (24) and Votaram Meghwal (25) for the theft. They had hired a transport service to 'deliver' the deep freezer costing Rs 1.25 lakh to a location in Nalasopara.

The accused were nabbed based on the phone number they had shared with the transporter.