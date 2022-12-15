e-Paper Get App
The building has offices of BJP MP Kapil Patil, Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shiekh and Shiv-Sena MLA Shantaram More.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 10:47 PM IST
ON CAMERA: 5 stuck in lift of Bhiwandi's Konark Arcade; rescued safely | Sourced photo
Five people were stuck in a lift of Konark Arcade building in Bhiwandi.

They were safely rescued. While the exact reason is yet to be ascertained, the malfunction possibly occurred due to overloading.

On December 10, eight people got trapped in the lift of a hotel-cum-marriage venue located on the Thane-Ghodbunder Road in Kashimira after it malfunctioned on Friday.

They were safely evacuated after a rescue operation which lasted for more than two hours.

In a similar incident, in Thane, two students from Sulochnadevi Singhania School at Jekegram on Pokhran Road who got trapped inside the school lift meant for staff around 12 pm on Friday suffered a panic attack after feeling uneasy.

