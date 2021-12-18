Omicron variant: Three patients found in Satara, Maharashtra's tally rises to 43

Three more Omicron variant cases were found on Saturday in Maharashtra's Satara district taking the total number of cases in the state to 43.

Three of the four members of the family with a travel history to Uganda who returned to Phaltan tehsil in Satara district had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week.

The samples of all four had been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune to ascertain if they have been infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Yesterday, eight more cases of Omicron were detected in the state, of the eight new cases, six have been reported from Pune and one each from Mumbai and Kalyan Dombivli.

"As per the report given by National Institute of Virology today, 8 more patients were found to be infected with Omicron in the state. Out of these, 6 patients are from Pune, 1 patient is from Mumbai and 1 patient is from Kalyan Dombivali," it said.

It also said that seven of the eight patients were asymptomatic while one of them exhibited mild symptoms. All the patients were men belonging to the 29 to 45 age group.

The health department said that all eight new people who have tested for Omicron are vaccinated and assured that people who came in close contact with them were being traced.

Meanwhile, the state also reported 902 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

As many as 12 deaths were reported in the state on Friday, taking the state's death toll to 141,329.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 05:38 PM IST