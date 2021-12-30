Omicron variant: Maharashtra tally jumps to 450 after 198 new cases emerge

198 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Thursday by the National Institute of Virology (NIV). with this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state has jumped to 450.

Of the 198 patients reported by NIV, 30 are international travellers.

The district-wise details of the patients are as follows:

Mumbai -190

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) - 4

Satara, Nanded, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) - 1 each

Meanwhile, a 52-year-old man with a travel history to Nigeria died of a heart attack on December 28 at Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's Yashwantrao Chavan Hospital. This patient has had diabetes for the last 13 years. The death of this patient is due to non-Covid reasons. Coincidently, today's NIV report reveals that he was infected with the Omicron variant, Maharashtra's Public Health Department said in a bulletin.

Besides, of the total 450 cases in the state, 327 are from Mumbai, 26 from Pimpri-Chinchwad, 18 are from Pune rural, 12 each from Pune Municipal Corporation and Thane Municipal Corporation, seven each from Navi Mumbai, Panvel and Kalyan Dombivali, six each from Nagpur and Satara, five from Osmanabad, three each from Vasai Virar and Nanded, two each from Aurangabad, Nanded, Buldhana and Bhivandi Nizampur, one each from Latur, Ahmednagar, Akola, Mira Bhayandar and Kolhapur.

Out of the 450, 125 patients have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 08:29 PM IST