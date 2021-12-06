Omicron variant in Pune: Will fresh lockdown be imposed? Here's what Mayor Murlidhar Mohol has to say

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Monday said that there would be no immediate restrictions imposed in the city due to the detection of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

This comes after a fully vaccinated man, who returned from Finland in the last week of November, tested positive for the Omicron variant on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Mohol said there's need to worry as all the residents of the Omicron-infected patient’s housing society are being tested. "The infected patient has no symptoms and has been kept in institutional quarantine as per the guidelines," Indian Express quoted him as saying.

Reacting to rumours about a fresh lockdown in the city, Mohol said that the situation is under control and there is not going to be a lockdown or additional restrictions immediately. "There will be a review meeting over the weekend,” he said.

“We have experience of handling two Covid waves in the past. The infrastructure is ready. All PMC hospitals are ready and 14 Oxygen generation plants are ready. The jumbo hospital can be started in four days. Private hospitals’ coordination is good,” he told Indian Express.

Besides, the neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad reported six Omicron variant cases on Sunday.

A woman and her daughters had arrived in the state on November 24 from Nigeria to meet her brother living in Pimpri Chinchwad. They have tested positive for Omicron. Apart from them, the woman's brother and his two minor daughters have also tested positive for the new variant. The woman, one of her daughters and her brother were fully vaccinated.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 05:52 PM IST