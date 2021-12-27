Omicron threat: State govt to decide on closure of schools after proper assessment, says Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray

The Mumbai Suburban District Minister and Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday said the decision on the closure of schools will be taken after assessing the situation amid rising COVID 19 and Omicron cases. He however, urged the citizens to follow covid appropriate behaviour including wearing of masks and social distancing.

‘’ The state government is currently monitoring the situation amid the Omicron Variant spread. The government will take a decision on the closure of schools only after the proper assessment of the situation,’’ said Aaditya at the sidelines of the convocation ceremony of the University of Mumbai.

Aaditya, however, said crowds have increased despite the government's repeated appeal. ‘’People do not worry much during Christmas and New Year. Everyone needs to wear a mask. Even after vaccination, they will have to wear a mask. The present condition is scary,’’ he added.

"Not only the Chief Minister but everyone has to be careful about the increasing incidence of corona. Also, there is a misconception in everyone's mind that after vaccination they will not be infected. However, it is not so,’’ said Aaditya. He urged people who have not taken two vaccine jabs need to be vaccinated at the earliest.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 05:51 PM IST