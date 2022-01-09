Omicron threat: Hotel and restaurant industry urges Maharashtra Govt to allow operations till 11 pm

The hotel and restaurant industry has objected to the Maharashtra Government’s order on its closure of its operations at 10 pm amid rising COVID 19 & Omicron Variant cases. The industry has urged the state government to allow them to operate at least till 11 pm especially after the second wave had subsided, business had just started to return to normalcy after about 15 months of restricted operations.

Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India’s senior vice president Pradeep Shetty said, ‘’ After the two successive lockdowns, hotels and restaurants have infused significant capital to reopen and restart operations. Presently there is considerable fear and anxiety in the sector. The effects of the new Covid wave will debilitate the hospitality industry. We request the state Govt. to allow us to operate at least till 11 PM. There has been a lot of effort put in to bring back workers. Repayment of loans taken to restart operations after the lockdowns is another major area of concern.’’

He said the state government will have to support the industry this time around if a disaster is to be averted. He added that the state government needs to waive all statutory fees, taxes and utility bills.

The state government on Saturday said that restaurants and eateries will operate with 50% capacity and they will remain shit from 10 pm to 8 am on all days. The state government in October had extended the 10 pm deadline for dine in till 12 am against the industry’s demand for pre-covid deadline of 1.30 am.

As the Omicron Variant and COVID 19 cases continue to surge, the industry in December had urged its members to strictly follow government guidelines pertaining to the display, as per their licenses or permissions, the full capacity along with 50% of that capacity. It had told the members that for enclosed spaces the total number of attendees at any time should not exceed 100 and for open to sky spaces 250 or 25 per cent of the capacity.

Meanwhile, Shetty has also appealed to the Centre to immediately come out with a direct salary transfer scheme for hospitality employees and also a credit extension scheme or some kind of moratorium to protect the owners and operators from credit defaults owing to the third wave.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 07:36 PM IST