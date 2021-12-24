Omicron scare in Maharashtra: What are the new guidelines for restaurants, gymnasiums?

Maharashtra government has banned the assembly of more than five persons in public places between 9 pm to 6 am in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

It has also changed several rules for wedding guest lists, social gatherings and cinema halls and theatres.

What are the new guidelines for restaurants, gymnasiums?

Restaurants, Gymnasiums, Spas, Cinema Halls and Theatres will continue to operate at 50% of the capacity.

Earlier, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh governments have also imposed night curfews.

Check out the guidelines below:

The number of attendees in a closed hall for a wedding ceremony should not be more than 100 at a time and in open space, this number should not be more than 250 or 25% of the capacity of this space whichever is less.

For other social, political, religious events also the number of attendees should not be more than 100 and in open space, this number should not be more than 250 or 25% of the capacity of this space whichever is less.

In case of other functions, a total number of attendees for closed spaces should not exceed 50% of the capacity and 25% of the capacity wherein seatings are not fixed and moveable. For such functions in open to sky, spaces should not exceed 25% of the capacity.

In case of Sports Events/ Competitions, these may be held with the number of spectators not exceeding 25% of the seating capacity of the venue.

