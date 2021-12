The Election Commission of India will convene a meeting on 27th December with senior officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare including Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

The meeting will discuss the prevailing COVID19 situation for upcoming Assembly elections in five states, ANI reported.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 07:16 PM IST