Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 07:01 PM IST

Omicron effect? Mumbai COVID-19 tally crosses 900, highest rise for sixth straight day

The city's cumulative caseload has increased to 7,71,112 while the death toll remained unchanged at 16,370.
FPJ Web Desk
Omicron effect? Mumbai COVID-19 tally crosses 900, highest rise for sixth straight day | File Photo: BL Soni

The city on Sunday reported 922 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest number of cases recorded over 24 hours for the sixth consecutive day.

Other numbers are as follows:

  • Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 922

  • Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 326

  • Total Recovered Pts. - 7,47,864

  • Overall Recovery Rate - 97%

  • Total Active Pts. - 4295

  • Doubling Rate - 1139

  • Days Growth Rate (19 Dec - 25 Dec)- 0.06%

On Friday, the state government had imposed several restrictions including on any gathering of more than five persons between 9 pm and 6 am and a cap on the number of people attending public events.

Seeing the surge of Omicron cases, the experts have projected a third wave of the pandemic at the beginning of 2022 -- in January and February. The severity of the wave is unlikely to be intense.

As the Centre urged all states and Union territories to be alert amid the festive season, the Mumbai civic authorities have already banned New Year celebration parties and gatherings in closed or open spaces.

Now, let’s have a closer look at the cases and the corresponding tests done in the city.

  • December 1: 108 cases and 37,877 tests

  • December 5: 213 cases and 38,923 tests

  • December 10: 192 cases and 36,515 tests

  • December 15: 238 cases and 43,556 tests

  • December 20: 204 cases and 30,672 tests

  • December 21: 327 cases and 37,973 tests

  • December 22: 490 cases and 45,014 tests

  • December 23: 602 cases and 39,423 tests

  • December 24: 683 cases and 40,472 tests

  • December 25: 757 cases and 42,427 tests

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 07:01 PM IST
