Omicron effect? Mumbai COVID-19 tally crosses 900, highest rise for sixth straight day

The city on Sunday reported 922 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest number of cases recorded over 24 hours for the sixth consecutive day.

The city's cumulative caseload has increased to 7,71,112 while the death toll remained unchanged at 16,370.

Other numbers are as follows:

Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 922

Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 326

Total Recovered Pts. - 7,47,864

Overall Recovery Rate - 97%

Total Active Pts. - 4295

Doubling Rate - 1139

Days Growth Rate (19 Dec - 25 Dec)- 0.06%

On Friday, the state government had imposed several restrictions including on any gathering of more than five persons between 9 pm and 6 am and a cap on the number of people attending public events.

Seeing the surge of Omicron cases, the experts have projected a third wave of the pandemic at the beginning of 2022 -- in January and February. The severity of the wave is unlikely to be intense.

As the Centre urged all states and Union territories to be alert amid the festive season, the Mumbai civic authorities have already banned New Year celebration parties and gatherings in closed or open spaces.

Now, let’s have a closer look at the cases and the corresponding tests done in the city.

December 1: 108 cases and 37,877 tests

December 5: 213 cases and 38,923 tests

December 10: 192 cases and 36,515 tests

December 15: 238 cases and 43,556 tests

December 20: 204 cases and 30,672 tests

December 21: 327 cases and 37,973 tests

December 22: 490 cases and 45,014 tests

December 23: 602 cases and 39,423 tests

December 24: 683 cases and 40,472 tests

December 25: 757 cases and 42,427 tests

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 07:01 PM IST