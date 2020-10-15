OLA driver denied bail in sex assault case on 7-year-old

A special court, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Tuesday, rejected the bail application of a man employed with the cab aggregator OLA in a case of sexual assault on a seven-year-old child from his locality.

The court while rejecting the bail said that the nature of allegations against him are serious in nature and that the victim is only seven years old. It also considered that he resides in the same area and that the investigation is pending in the case while denying him bail.

The man’s advocate had argued in the court that his client is an OLA driver and was on duty at the alleged time of the incident. He had also produced documents to support his claim. The court said that it is for the prosecution to make an investigation about the claim. The man, through his plea, had also told the court that the complaint was false and filed due to a family feud.

As per the complaint registered at the Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police Station, the man along with the other accused had taken the child to his home, where they had torn her clothes and inappropriately touched and kissed her private parts. The man had also kissed the girl on her lips, the complaint said.

The prosecution had opposed his bail plea, telling the court that the statement of the child before the magistrate is still pending. If released on bail, he may threaten the witnesses.