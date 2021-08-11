Official arrested for accepting bribe from 2017 stampede-affected person

A MMRDA official has been arrested by the Mumbai Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a bribery case.

The accused has been identified as Sunil Atpadkar, 46. He works at the MMRDA office in Bandra-Kurla Complex. According to the ACB, the complainant is a resident of Kandivali West. In the 2017 stampede at Parel railway station, the MMRDA had cleared all the unauthorised houses built near the station. In return, the affected persons were given rooms at Mankhurd, Hiranandani Tata Nagar. The complainant too was one of the affected persons and was provided a room in Mankhurd. However, owing to some reason, the complainant had not taken possession of the said room, officials said. Now as the complainant was in need of the room, he wrote an application on August 2 to the MMRDA to take possession. His application was pending for enquiry with Atpadkar.

“To follow up on his application, the complainant on August 5 met Atpadkar, who allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh to process it,” claimed an ACB official.

The complainant, who did not wish to pay the bribe, gave a written complaint against Atpadkar to the ACB the next day. “Verification into the complainant’s allegation revealed that Atpadkar had demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh and had settled the amount for Rs 1.50 lakh,” said the official.

He added, “On Tuesday, a trap was laid and Atpadkar was caught red-handed while accepting bribe money from the complainant.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 12:29 AM IST