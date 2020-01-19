Offers for Mumbai Marathon Runners: Grab a free beer at these restaurants and stay over at Trident

The Mumbai Marathon 2020 kicked off at 5:15 AM on Sunday with over 55,000 runners from across the globe taking part. It is the largest marathon in the continent, and with a prize pool of $ 405,000, it is also the richest race in India.

It was an eclectic crowd, from pro-runners to amateurs, that set off to achieve personal records. While Mumbai ran with all its might, many restaurants decided to open their doors to runners for a chilled drink after the marathon.

Here’s a list of restaurants offering complimentary drinks for runners post the marathon:

The Pantry

The Pantry is an all-day bakery cafe loved by people for its fresh, local produce and rustic flavours. The cafe is offering a complimentary glass of their sustainably made Spiced Orange Probiotic Whey Soda to runners.All you have to do is show them your Marathon bib at the cafe.The cafe took to Twitter to invite people over at the cafe for the special complimentary glass of soda.