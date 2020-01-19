Offers for Mumbai Marathon Runners: Grab a free beer at these restaurants and stay over at Trident

The Mumbai Marathon 2020 kicked off at 5:15 AM on Sunday with over 55,000 runners from across the globe taking part. It is the largest marathon in the continent, and with a prize pool of $ 405,000, it is also the richest race in India.
It was an eclectic crowd, from pro-runners to amateurs, that set off to achieve personal records. While Mumbai ran with all its might, many restaurants decided to open their doors to runners for a chilled drink after the marathon.
Here’s a list of restaurants offering complimentary drinks for runners post the marathon:
The Pantry
The Pantry is an all-day bakery cafe loved by people for its fresh, local produce and rustic flavours. The cafe is offering a complimentary glass of their sustainably made Spiced Orange Probiotic Whey Soda to runners.All you have to do is show them your Marathon bib at the cafe.The cafe took to Twitter to invite people over at the cafe for the special complimentary glass of soda.
Doolally Taproom
Doolally taproom has a special offer for the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020 runners. Runners who were fast enough to beat the mentioned cut-off time can claim a pint of any beer at the Doolally Taproom cafe in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. All you have to do is show your race time SMS/Medal to claim the free pint of beer.
The cut off time to be rewarded as mentioned by the cafe are:
5 km in 30 mins
10 km run in 60 mins
Half marathon in 2h 15 mins
Participants with disability & Senior Citizens have no time limit, they can have their chilled beer after completing the 2.4 km run.
Woodside Mumbai
The Woodside Mumbai cafe is offering free beer to all who have completed the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020 today. Runners can show their Marathon bib at the cafe and enjoy a free beer from Getaway Brewery.
The offer is valid until 4 p.m today.
Trident Hotel
The Trident hotel in Mumbai has an exclusive Tata Mumbai Marathon Offer for today. The hotel is offering a room at a discounted price for Marathon participants and the visitors accompanying the participants.The prices are as follows:
Premier Room
Single Occupancy for Rs 10,500 and Double Occupancy for Rs 12,000
Premier Ocean View Room
Single Occupancy for Rs 12,000 and Double Occupancy for Rs 13,500
