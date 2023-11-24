Odontologist Shares The Crucial Role Of Dental Examinations In Forensic Investigations | Pexels

Why do Dental examinations play a vital role in forensic investigations?

Forensic Odontology can also be called Detective Dentistry in simple language. It uses the teeth and saliva in the Oral cavity to scientifically assist and establish different aspects of the crime committed. Right from the bite marks to the DNA analysis of saliva various other factors may be utilized to study a crime case.

In case of rape or murder or even theft, if the victim or the criminal has inadvertently left any bite marks either on the body of one another or on any object predominantly on fruits like partially eaten apples or bananas it is possible to retrieve his dentition by pouring plaster in the bite marks and thus reconstructing his dentition to produce as the proof in the legal matters.

In many cases especially, in mass massacres or mass accidents or natural catastrophes dead bodies can be identified by their dentition present by identifying the unique way each dentition, the dental treatment has been done previously on them e.g. fillings, root canals, crowns, implants, etc. which may be matched with their dental records if possible. In the past, Ex-President Zia of Pakistan and some say even Rajiv Gandhiji of India were identified by their dental records after their sudden deaths in the air crash and bomb blast respectively.

CASE STUDIES

I had the fortune of assisting the Public Prosecutor Ujwal Nikam by arming him with 3-4 scientific reports from Singapore Forensic Odontology Association. about the presence and eruption of wisdom teeth being a deciding factor in the age estimation of a criminal or victim.

Ajmal Kasab

International terrorist Ajmal Kasab after his gruesome role in the Mumbai terror attack on 26/11/2008 tried to plead being a Juvenile i.e. under 18 years of age. However when I gave these scientific papers in Forensic Odontology to Public Prosecutor Ujwal Nikam, used them wisely with the OPG X-rays of Kasab, taken by the Maharashtra govt. doctors to establish that the wisdom teeth of Kasab were already seen confirming the growth pattern as per age. He could never be under 18 years of age and thus he was proven to be an adult and hence could be eventually given a capital punishment.

Shraddha Walkar murder case

Even in the recent 2022, Shraddha Walkar murder case, I had advised both our Mumbai police and the Delhi police that the skull recovered in the jungles of Delhi by Delhi police may be used to extract even dead pulp from its teeth by root canal procedure and thus to extract DNA from it. This DNA could then be matched with the DNAs obtained from the Saliva samples or blood samples of any of her nearest relatives like her father to establish if that skull could be established as Shraddha Walkar's.

The most important point to remember here is, "a human’s mind may lie but a human body never lies ever ". The branch of medicine called General Pathology always gives you true results in any patient's body and they can never be manipulated even if some people try doing so.

Thus Forensic Odontology or Dental Examinations in some crime cases can play a vital role in nailing the victims and thus providing justice to all. The body never Lies! Fingerprints may be altered but original dentition can never. Teeth Never Lie!

Authored by- Dr. V.S. Rege is a well-known Dental Surgeon from Mumbai with International Celebrity Practice. He is now a Consultant in Oral Cancers.