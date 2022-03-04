OBC quota: Maharashtra govt to table bill on lines of Madhya Pradesh Act, says Ajit Pawar

The Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said the state government is seeking information on the law passed by the Madhya Pradesh government on fixing the poll schedule and after that will table a bill on Monday in the state legislature.

The State Election Commission has powers to decide poll schedule but as per the Madhya Pradesh Act the state government has powers on the delimitation of wards and related matters.

Pawar’s announcement in the state council after BJP legislators targeted the state government following the Supreme Court’s ruling on Thursday rejecting the interim report on the Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission (MSBCC) recommending the restoration of 27% reservation to OBC community in the local bodies. He urged the BJP not to bring in politics on the OBC quota issue.

Pawar denied pressure on the state government and clarified that it did not succumb to any pressure but committed for the restoration of OBC quota in the local bodies.

He called upon the opposition to unanimously pass a bill to be tabled on Monday in both the houses of the state legislature. He reminded that the ruling and opposition members had unanimously passed the resolution during the winter session that there won’t be local body elections in the absence of OBC quota. However, he admitted that there have been legal issues which needed to be resolved.

Pawar said the OBC community will not remain without quota adding that the elections to the local bodies will be held only after providing quota to the OBCs.

Pawar countered BJP’s claim that an empirical data was collected in five days saying that it was not possible. The state government has allocated funds to the MSBCC for the compilation of empirical data.

In the state assembly the Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis slammed the state government for not being serious on the OBC quota issue saying that BJP will support the MVA government if it brings legislation on the lines of Madhya Pradesh. He informed that as per the law in Madhya Pradesh the state government also enjoys powers to decide the poll schedule. He reiterated that there should not be local body elections without OBC reservation in the state.

The NCP Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who is the Samata Parishad founder, said instead of mudslinging against each other the ruling and opposition members should sit together and find a way out to ensure reservation to the OBC community.

He told the house that the apex court has not rejected the OBC’s right for quota but observed that it cannot scrutinize the data submitted by the state government. He noted that the apex court had cited lacunae in the MSBCC’s interim report but added that they can be corrected.

Bhujbal said there has been a unanimous view that OBCs should get the reservation and show to the country and the world that ruling and opposition are together on this issue.

Bhujbal said the UPA government after the Supreme Court ruling way back in 2010 had collected the empirical data of OBC and later submitted it to the apex court in 2016. However, he claimed that the BJP led government at the Centre and the Devendra Fadnavis led government in Maharashtra did not act on it which led to the scrapping of 27% OBC quota in local bodies in Maharashtra.

Earlier, BJP shouted slogans in the state assembly demanding the cancellation of today’s business for holding discussion on the OBC quota. The assembly was adjourned twice till 12 and later after it reassembled the slogan shouting continued despite the deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal announcing the agenda. Shiv Sena legislator Ravindra Waikar started his speech on the thanksgiving motion on Governor’s address. However, Zirwal ultimately adjourned the house for the day.

The state council was also adjourned for the day amid slogan shouting by BJP.

