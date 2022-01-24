OBC quota: Maharashtra govt forwards data and information to MSBCC with appeal to submit it back after verification

Days after the Supreme Court asked the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to submit the data and information available concerning Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday met the senior ministers to take stock of the situation and preparations for the next hearing slated for February 8. The state government as per the apex court order has already forwarded data and information on OBC compiled by Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission (MSBCC) formed by the BJP-led government and the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics to the present MSBCC headed by Justice (retired) AV Nirgude. The government has appealed to the Justice Nirgude-led Commission to verify the data and information on OBC and submit it at the earliest.

The state government has heaved a sigh of relief following the apex court’s order as if it accepts the data and information vetted by the MSBCC then it may lead to temporary restoration of 27% political reservation of OBCs in the local bodies.

‘’It was decided to urge the MSBCC headed by Justice Nirgude to verify the data and information prepared by the earlier Commission headed by Justice (retired) MG Gaikwad and forward to the government so that it can be submitted to the apex court needed during the next hearing slated for February 8,’’ said a senior minister. He further informed that the data and information was compiled by the Justice Gaikwad-led Commission for the purpose of Maratha quota.

Senior ministers including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Food and Civil Supply Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who is the Samata Parishad Founder, Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, Legislative Affair Minister Anil Parab and Minister of OBC Vijay Wadettiwar.

Another minister said the state government has also forwarded data to the Justice Nirgude-led Commission pertaining to scholarships provided to OBC in education and students pursuing higher education.

Meanwhile, OBC Movement Convenor Mrunal Dhole Patil said the government must seize the golden opportunity and submit the reports to the apex court or else face the wrath of the OBC community.

