O3 chambers at 2 city hospitals, even as Tamil Nadu halts their usage following WHO advisory

The use of disinfectant tunnels can be harmful to humans, especially if sodium hypochlorite or chlorine are used in 'tunnels' at public spaces. Doctors say sodium hypochlorite can cause skin and eye irritation.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends the use of sodium hypochlorite, a key ingredient in bleach, only on surfaces, and in small quantities.

According to the WHO advisory, The use of disinfectant sprays, ...spraying alcohol or chlorine all over the body will not kill viruses that have already entered the body. In fact, spraying them would be harmful to the mucous membranes in the eyes and mouth, though some of them could be used to disinfect surfaces."

On April 11, the director of public health, Chennai, had banned the use of such techniques in Tamil Nadu. Similarly, on April 13, the Central Railway had abandoned the idea of installing disinfectant tunnels or chambers.

Ozone is known to be a powerful disinfectant. Medical ozone therapy has been practiced at the Bisleri Centre for many years and Bisleri mineral water is purified through 'ozonisation', which is powerful tool in killing bacteria and other microbes in water, while maintaining the purity and quality.

“The ozone disinfection chamber installed at our hospital will supplement as a protective measure and significantly help disinfect health workers while entering and exiting the hospital premises,” said doctors from Seven Hills hospital.

Rajan Naringrekar, insecticide officer, BMC, “These tunnels or chambers are not advisable. Spray-on disinfectants need a minimum contact time of 10 minutes and it is not good, either for the clothes or skin. This is the reason the BMC has not opted for such tunnels within its jurisdiction.”