Nupur Sharma remarks row: Fresh complaint filed against suspended BJP leader for registration of FIR

BJP's Nupur Sharma | ANI

The All India Progressive Muslim Welfare Committee on Tuesday filed a complaint in Ambernath Police Station for registration of FIR against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her controversial religious remarks. Sharma's comments, made during a TV debate nearly 10 days ago, and Jindal's now-deleted tweets sparked a Twitter trend calling for a boycott of Indian products in some countries.

The committee has filed complaint against the suspended BJP spokesperson under sections 153A, 153B, 295(A).

The fresh complaint comes after the Maharashtra Police today asked Sharma to to appear before them on June 22 to record her statement in the case.

Sharma has been summoned by the Mumbra police to record her statement before the investigating officer on June 22, a Thane police official told PTI. The police have sent the summons to Sharma by email as well as speed post, mentioning details of the FIR registered against her, he said.

Thane | All India Progressive Muslim Welfare Committee has filed a complaint in Ambernath Police Station for registration of FIR against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma under sections 153A, 153B, 295(A) over her controversial religious remarks — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2022

Other complaints filed against Nupur Sharma in Maharashtra:

The Pydonie police in Mumbai have also registered an FIR against her.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey had on Monday said they will also summon Sharma to record her statement in connection with the FIR registered against her.

The Mumbai Police had registered a case against Sharma on May 28 for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a television news debate.

She was charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 153A (promoting enmity between groups) and 505(2) (statements conducing to public mischief), the police had said.

(with agency inputs)