Number of Covid cases in north Mumbai dips by 10%

Mumbai, which had been reporting a very high number of daily coronavirus cases day till recently, has now been witnessing a drop in daily infections since the last week. This trend of the declining number of cases can also be seen in north Mumbai (Borivali, Dahisar and Kandivali), a zone that had been reporting a high number of cases since February.

In fact, in the last one week, the number of cases in north Mumbai has slid down by at least 10 per cent, statistics in the BMC's ward wise have revealed.

From the second week of February 2021, there was a sudden surge in the number of patients. Kandivali, Borivali and Dahisar in North Mumbai were reporting a high number of cases almost daily.

The North Mumbai has so far recorded, 98,606 cumulative cases of this 84,227 have already recovered from covid 19 and were discharged. Currently, the three wards comprising these areas altogether have 12,242 active caseloads as of April 28.

It has been observed that a large number of patients are found in non-slum buildings instead of slums. As per BMC's data, 92.28 per cent of the total patients were found to be in buildings. R (south) Ward which covers Kandivali has the highest containment zones (Slums and chawls) and sealed floors with 25 CZ and 1900 sealed floors respectively.

"Number of cases reported daily has gone down and there are various factors for this. The lockdown-like measures are definitely one of these factors. Also, this is a typical trend in the pandemic waves. It records a sudden surge in the number of cases and then there is a slump. We have also scaled up containment measures too," said a senior BMC official.

However, the drop in the number of cases in the city is also being attributed to the fact that the number of tests has declined from over 50000 on April 7 to 30000 on April 27. Also, the number of deaths in the city has gone up, on Wednesday the city recorded 78 deaths due to covid19. Due to an increase in the number of deaths reported daily across the city, the Case Fatality Ratio (CFR) has shot up --- the daily CFR on April 7 was 0.23 per cent, on Wednesday, it was 1.56 per cent.