'Number itne bure bhi nahi hain': Sanjay Raut beams as Sena leads in 64 seats

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said his party and the BJP will form the next government in Maharashtra, and stressed the two parties will stick to the pre-decided "50-50" sharing formula. He also said that the numbers are not that bad.

"I am going to meet Uddhav ji. Number itne bure bhi nahi hain, aisa hota hai kabhi kabhi (The numbers are not bad, after all. It happens sometimes). Yes, we will definitely continue with the alliance. We have agreed upon a 50-50 formula," Sanjay Raut told reporters.

He said Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will hold talks on implementing the formula. On the Congress and NCP collectively fairing better than the 2014 polls in the state, Raut said the opposition also needs to be strong in a democracy. He noted that NCP chief Sharad Pawar "using his experience" and fanning parts of the state also gave some success to the opposition party. "But we are also winning seats in good number," the Rajya Sabha member added.