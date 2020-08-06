Nullah City: Road crack and trees fall like ninepins

It was Day Three of Mumbai's ritual seasonal deluge, with the maximum city receiving the maximum rainfall of the season so far, in the span of a few hours on Wednesday and Thursday. From landslides, tree collapses, house collapses, short circuits and at least seven deaths in three days, the city seems to have run the gamut of rain rage.

So far, 331.08mm rainfall has been recorded, with 101.9mm and 76.03mm in the eastern and western suburbs, respectively. Nearly cyclonic wind gusts at speeds of 106 km per hour were recorded, while in other districts these were 70- 80 kmph.

For Friday, light to moderate rainfall is forecast in Thane, Palghar and Mumbai.

"In the last 24 hours (between Wednesday and Thursday) maximum rainfall was recorded in Colaba (331.20 mm), followed by Chembur and Mazgaon with 283 mm and 270 mm of rainfall," said K S Hosalikar, deputy director general of IMD, western region.

COLLAPSES: Once again, there was waterlogging in several areas, apart from reports of houses/ walls collapsing and uprooted trees pouring in from several parts of Mumbai. A section of B G Kher Road cracked after a portion of a retaining wall on a hill slope outside Hanging Garden collapsed on Pedder Road near Kemps Corner, leading to a key road and water pipeline being damaged and 10 trees falling. In Prabhadevi, a portion of the second floor in a ground plus four-storey building near Siddhivinayak temple collapsed in the afternoon. However, no one was reported injured in the incident. South Mumbai continued to be the worst-hit, with many localities being inundated.

TRAFFIC HIT: Traffic was heavily affected in several places, as trees were uprooted and roads cracked open. "Trees fallen at World Trade Centre-Maker Tower-Taj President Jn had blocked the road, bringing traffic to a halt & leaving hundreds of employees stuck," Mumbai Police posted on Twitter. Officers from Cuffe Parade police station rushed to the spot, took charge, wielding choppers and axes to clear the road to World Trade Centre. Police had to jump into the rescue operation after fire brigade and civic authority workers were unable to reach the spot.

In the Arabian Sea, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued 16 fishermen after their fishing boat was caught in rough waters off the Arnala coast. After receiving a distress message from the vessel, Dev Sandesh, the ICG's Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) swung into action and after ascertaining the exact location, contacted off-shore support vessel Colonel SP Wahi in the vicinity and directed her to pick up all the distressed fishermen.

COURT SUSPENDED, AGAIN: For the second time this week, Bombay High Court suspended all proceedings on Thursday, having been forced to do so on Tuesday as well. Flood waters entered Mumbai's Nair Hospital on Thursday. The previous day, JJ Hospital found itself under water.

2 DEAD, 1 INJURED: On Wednesday, a 38-year-old man was electrocuted to death in a flooded area of Dahisar east, police said. Shambhu Soni was found dead on the waterlogged streets of Anand Nagar locality by some passersby in the morning. On Thursday, a railway employee was electrocuted when he touched a motor pump in Masjid Bunder. Another was injured when a tree suddenly fell on him in Kurla.