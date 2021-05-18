NSEL Probe: ED conducts verification at Lonavala resort in money laundering case against Shiv Sena's Pratap Sarnaik



The scam had come to light as one of the firms named Aastha Group had defaulted on payments of Rs 250 crore of investors in the exchange.

The Sarnaiks firm Vihang Group had reportedly laundered the proceeds of the crime for the Astha Group and, following this, 112 pots held jointly in the Gurwali area of Titwala were placed under ED's attachment.

The ED is also probing alleged suspicious dealings of Amit Chandole, the promoter of the Tops Grup, Sarnaik and others, all of whom have denied the allegations.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya too had made allegations pertaining to Titwala plots against Sarnaik.

"Pratap Sarnaik has bought 78 Acre Land at Titwala from NSEL scam money. His partner Yogesh Deshmukh arrested by ED few week back. Sarnaik's other Partner Mohit Agarwal has siphoned ₹216 crores of NSEL Scam. ED searching Sarnaik for few week. Sarnaik also named in MMRDA scam," Somaiya had alleged in his tweet on Tuesday.





