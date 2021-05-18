NSEL Probe: ED conducts verification at Lonavala resort in money laundering case against Shiv Sena's Pratap Sarnaik

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials conducted verification at a resort in Lonavala in connection with the two money laundering cases registered against Shivsena MLA Pratap Sarnaik. Sarnaik is facing investigation by ED in the Tops Grup scam and a fresh case registered related to the NSEL scam.
Information about a resort in Lonavala had surfaced during the ED probe after which the agency officials visited Lonavala to conduct verification, sources said.
In January, this year, ED had taken into possession 112 plots located in Titwala belonging to a firm owned by Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik in connection with the NSEL scam worth Rs 5,500 crore.
The scam had come to light as one of the firms named Aastha Group had defaulted on payments of Rs 250 crore of investors in the exchange.
The Sarnaiks firm Vihang Group had reportedly laundered the proceeds of the crime for the Astha Group and, following this, 112 pots held jointly in the Gurwali area of Titwala were placed under ED's attachment.
The ED is also probing alleged suspicious dealings of Amit Chandole, the promoter of the Tops Grup, Sarnaik and others, all of whom have denied the allegations.
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya too had made allegations pertaining to Titwala plots against Sarnaik.
"Pratap Sarnaik has bought 78 Acre Land at Titwala from NSEL scam money. His partner Yogesh Deshmukh arrested by ED few week back. Sarnaik's other Partner Mohit Agarwal has siphoned ₹216 crores of NSEL Scam. ED searching Sarnaik for few week. Sarnaik also named in MMRDA scam," Somaiya had alleged in his tweet on Tuesday.