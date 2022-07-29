NSE phone-tapping case: Ex-CP Sanjay Pandey's ED custody extended by Delhi court

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey | Photo: PTI

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in connection with the money laundering case related to alleged phone tapping of NSE employees, was produced before a Delhi court on Friday, which remanded him to further ED custody till August 02.

On Friday, while seeking Pandey's custody, the ED officials told the court that they required Pandey's further custody to interrogate him in connection with the fresh information surfaced during the ongoing probe. The court heard arguments from both the parties after which the court granted further custody to ED.

Pandey was arrested by the ED officials on July 19. He was produced before the court next day, which remanded him to ED custody till July 29. Pandey had previously told the court that he was never involved in any tapping of calls and neither had equipment for tapping.

ED had earlier arrested former NSE MD Chitra Ramakrishnan on July 14 in the said case.

The CBI had earlier this month registered a case against M/s iSEC Services Pvt Ltd, a firm founded by Pandey, on a reference from Ministry of Home Affairs in connection with alleged illegal interception of telephones of NSE employees carried out by its top management in collusion with iSEC from 2009-2017. It was further alleged that top officials of NSE issued Agreement/Work Orders in favour of said company and illegally intercepted the phone calls of its employees by installing machine/s, in contravention of provisions under Indian Telegraph Act. No permission for this activity was taken from the Competent Authority and no consent of the employees of NSE was also taken in this matter, the agency had claimed.

The CBI had also alleged that the transcripts of these calls were provided by M/s iSEC Services Pvt Ltd and received by senior officials of the NSE. Nearly Rs 4.45 crore was allegedly paid to the company. The agencies are also probing if phones of 91 NSE employees had been allegedly tapped by M/s iSec Services Pvt Ltd. Following this, ED had registered a money laundering case in the matter.