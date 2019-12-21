Now, SSC students can use mobiles and computers for aptitude tests starting Dec 27

The state education department has asked schools to conduct aptitude tests for Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) students using either computers or mobile phones. Earlier the state education department had asked schools to only use mobile phones.

According to Hindustan Times, the state education department has issued a circular on December 19, in which it has schools to use either computers or mobile phones or both for all Class 10 students, between December 27 and January 18. The circular states that, “This test can be administered on a mobile phone or on a computer. Schools can pick any of the two options or a mix of both as per their convenience and depending on their availability.”