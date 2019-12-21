Now, SSC students can use mobiles and computers for aptitude tests starting Dec 27

The state education department has asked schools to conduct aptitude tests for Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) students using either computers or mobile phones. Earlier the state education department had asked schools to only use mobile phones.
According to Hindustan Times, the state education department has issued a circular on December 19, in which it has schools to use either computers or mobile phones or both for all Class 10 students, between December 27 and January 18. The circular states that, “This test can be administered on a mobile phone or on a computer. Schools can pick any of the two options or a mix of both as per their convenience and depending on their availability.”
Sheetal Bapat, founder-director of Shyamchi Aai Foundation, told the Hindustan Times, “We just wanted to give more options to schools. Earlier, the computer-based test was slightly cumbersome and it was difficult to get results immediately. We have made it exactly like the mobile app.”
The state government launched this project entitled ‘Kal Chachani’ in 2016 to provide free and quality career guidance to SSC students. The test provided students with career options from five fields. The test comprises four sections – verbal, numerical, spatial and logical, and each section consists of around 15 questions.
