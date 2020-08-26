Now, Sena wants CBI probe into Chetan Chauhan death

The Shiv Sena, which is currently being cornered by BJP on the actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, on Tuesday strongly demanded a CBI probe into the death of former Indian batsman Chetan Chauhan, who was cabinet minister in the Uttar Pradesh government. The UP unit of Shiv Sena has threatened to protest across UP if the party's demand for CBI investigation into Chauhan's death is not met. Party's state unit chief Anil Singh said that the government is trying to hide something and there should be a CBI inquiry.

“We submitted a memorandum to the Governor. Our demand is that there should be a CBI probe into Chetan Chauhan's death. Under what circumstances he was shifted to Medanta from Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI). Were there inadequate facilities in SGPGI? The government is trying to hide something. There should be a CBI inquiry," Singh said.

He demanded that the FIR be registered against the SGPGI administration. ‘’If our demand for a CBI probe is not met, then the party will protest across all districts in Uttar Pradesh,’’ he said.

The minister was hurt by the attitude of the doctors and staff of SGPGI. Till now, no action has been taken against the guilty doctors and staff of the SGPGI. In the entire episode, the government continued to sleep, and two ministers succumbed to COVID-19," the Shiv Sena said.

Shiv Sena’s move comes days after the Supreme Court has allowed CBI to investigate the SSR death case based on the FIR filed by actor’s father in Patna. A 16 member CBI team has already launched the probe. However, the apex court has not directed to hand over the accident death report filed by the Mumbai Police nor it has asked to stop its ongoing investigation.