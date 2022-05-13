Now Sena jumps into Mayor v/s MBMC chief slugfest; civic administration caught between devil and the deep sea

The controversy over printing invitation cards by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) for the ceremony to inaugurate a series of developmental projects in the twin-city is all set to take an ugly turn, as the Shiv-Sena has jumped into the ongoing slugfest between Mayor- Jyotsna Hasnale and municipal commissioner- Dilip Dhole on the issue.

In his letter addressed to the mayor and the civic chief, the leader of opposition in the MBMC house - Dhanesh Patil (Shiv Sena) has expressed his concern over the pressure being exerted by the ruling BJP on the civic administration to violate protocols by including the name of a former BJP legislator in the invitation card.

“Firstly, pressurizing the civic chief is totally wrong. Secondly, all protocols need to be followed as per government guidelines and a nod by the district collector, if not we will also submit a list of our office bearers which will have to be accommodated in the card and all other arrangements,” said Patil.

The BJP-led MBMC has scheduled a ceremony on 16, May to inaugurate various developmental projects including- Buddha Vihar, a swimming pool, distribution of flat keys to slum dwelling beneficiaries under the BSUP project, a skating track and the 90-meter hydraulic aerial ladder platform (HALP) firefighter.

The BJP has invited the former chief minister and leader of the opposition- Devendra Fadnavis to inaugurate the facilities. Irate over adding names of other leaders in breach of protocols, Hasnale has now added fuel to the fire by approving the contents of a fresh invitation card and including the name of a former legislator of her party. The civic administration which claims to have adhered to all protocols finds itself caught between the devil and the deep sea.

