Now, private-aided teachers can avail VRS, benefits at 53

Mumbai: The teaching and non-teaching staff in private-aided primary schools of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will now be entitled to the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS).

A proposal in this regard was approved by Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar in the general body meeting on Wednesday.

On the last working day of Mahadeshwar’s tenure in BMC, the mayor approved the proposal of giving VRS facility to teaching and non-teaching staff of the private-aided schools.

While addressing the media after the meeting, Mahadeshwar said, “It was a historic decision in favour of the teaching and non-teaching staff of private-aided schools.

Most of the time, due to some personal or family issues, teachers or other staff members want to take VRS, but they cannot because it was mandatory for them to complete 30 years of service or they should complete the the age of 53 years before applying for it.”

For now, this tenure will be reduced to 20 years. Furthermore, he said that earlier teachers or staff members were not entitled to the benefits and facilities if they took VRS before completing the said age or the fixed number of years in service.

However, with the approval of this proposal, they can opt for the VRS after completing the 20 years of service and will be eligible to avail the benefits and facilities.