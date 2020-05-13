Now, Mumbai University helpline for exam related issues

Over 2.22 lakh students are awaiting their final schedule of 158 exams to be declared by the University of Mumbai (MU). While the varsity is still planning the exam schedule, students facing any exam or admission related issues can contact Helpline numbers +91 96190 34634 and +91 93737 00797 or email at examhelpline@mu.ac.in and info@idol.mu.ac.in between 11am to 5pm.

Following the recent direction of the Maharashtra higher education ministry and the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, the MU should conduct final semester exams of final year of all programmes from July 1 to 31, 2020. Uday Samant, state higher and technical education minister, said, "Both state-run public and autonomous universities of Maharashtra will declare their respective exam schedule."

Students are waiting for the final exam schedule so that they can start preparing for exams. Aaliya Majetia, a final year management student, said, "If we know the exam time-table then we can plan and study during lockdown." While Sandesh Desai, an engineering student said, "I hope our exams are not fast-tracked without any holiday break. We want to know the final time-table so that we have a clear idea and we can start studying accordingly."

On the other hand, authorities of MU are still in the process of preparing the final exam schedule. Suhas Pednekar, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of MU, said, "We are preparing the exam schedule in such a way that we can conduct exams maintaining social distancing norms. We want to focus on securing the health of students and faculty members. We will declare the faculty-wise final exam schedule soon for all programmes on our website."

Till then, if students have any exam related queries, faculty issues or need further information they can contact the Helpline. Vinod Malale, senior officer of MU, said, "Students can either call or contact via email. The helpline will be available from 11 am to 5 pm. Students will also receive the information about hall tickets from their respective colleges."