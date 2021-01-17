Now, Mumbai, Thane police stations get smart switchboards to stop the spread of Covid-19

The Novel Coronavirus pandemic that took the world by a blow last year and continues to harbour a fear of infection, has also paved a way to a touch-less way of life, as well as electronics. The police force, which has been a frontline COVID warrior keeping the public at large safe, sound and away from the infection, have been given a boon of the contactless operations in the police station. In a CSR initiative, a few police stations in Mumbai are now operating their electronics like lights and fans with their mobile phones.

Amid the constant social change, policemen have always been one of the first responders to any situation and police stations have been experiencing most footfalls on daily basis. With a high rate of visitors, it becomes difficult to sanitize the premises, and sometimes the most common touch-points like the switchboards are missed. Taking note of the current situation, a Mumbai-based electrical company, Vinay Electrical Solutions highlighted this issue to the incharge of the police stations in a bid to ensure a safe environment for the frontline COVID warriors.

Accordingly, a team at Vinay replaced the regular switchboards with Vibe Smart Home Automation products which can be operated via mobile application or remote control. This minor change helps them avoid one of the common touch-points which are easily contaminated. As a part of the initiative, the home automated boards were installed at the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) office at Kandivali, Mira Road, Bhayandar, Navghar, Kashimira, and Thane City SP office.

A senior Mumbai Police official said that this is a great initiative as police stations are one of the places, where people from all walks of life come in and are at high risk for any infection, especially COVID-19. "In many instances, the criminals or suspects that are brought to the police station are COVID positive and as a result our personnel too get infected, affecting the policing. These contactless switchboards will help keep away from crucial touch points that are always exposed and miss out on sanitization," said the official.

Speaking about the initiative, Dhiren Chheda, Director, Vinay Electrical Solutions said, “We had observed a huge demand for home automation products from the corporate industry during this pandemic. They invested in the products to create a safe workspace for their employees and we thought of creating the same for our frontline warriors who have tirelessly been working for us."