Now, ED notice ends desolation in NCP

Mumbai: Just a notice from Enforcement Directorate (ED) has ended the desolation in the Nationalist Congress Party seen since July. The NCP office in Mumbai seemed to be mourning the exit of their favourite leader, Sachin Ahir, the ex-Mumbai party president, who moved over to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The meetings held at the state headquarters of the party had begun to resemble a political 'condolence' meeting. Their workers seemed to have gone into an almost slumber mode.

Suddenly, the ED has injected a kick to their adrenalin giving them a dose by sending a notice to their party president, Sharad Pawar. The party seemed to be suddenly galvanised.

The youth and women were keen on having some fun, on the day Pawar had announced he would visit the ED office, right behind their party headquarters.

A large number of workers from across the state were expected to make a beeline outside the ED office on Friday. What transpired was NCP suddenly seemed to be in poll mode.

Workers from Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli, Mumbra, Pune, Vidarbha Baramati, Satara and Marathwada came in large numbers wearing Gandhi caps and T-shirts extending full support to Pawar.

The caps proclaimed, 'Me saheban sobat ahe' (I am with Pawarsaheb). Many other workers sported T-shirts bearing the legend, 'Sadaiva saheban sobat' (Always with Pawarsaheb). The caps brought to mind the Gandhi caps worn by participants in the Anna Hazare's anti-corruption movement.

Meanwhile, women workers seemed to be more galvanised. Anita Wankhede, the party's Paithan block president said, "Since Pawarsaheb's rallies are getting massive support, the BJP is upset. So they are now indulging in vendetta politics. The people in Marathwada are upset," Anita told the FPJ.

Javed Zakaria, the national general secretary of the party's minority cell, came all the way from Akola. "The Fadnavis and Modi governments are now behaving like dictators.

But we are proud that our president, Pawarsaheb is fighting like an 80-year-young worker," he said. "Till now we had almost lost hope. But this ED notice has recharged us. We now have a cause," said Rajesh Shinde from Dombivli.

Prakash Gajbhiye, NCP legislator too joined these workers and gave the much awaited slogan - Dilli zukli, ED harli (Delhi bowed and ED vanquished). Other slogans included, "Kon aala re, kon aala, Modi-Shahaacha baap aala (The father of Modi-Shah has arrived)."

"Sarkar humse darti hai, police aage karti hai (The government fears us and hides behind police)," while another interesting slogan was, "ED-yedi (Mad ED)." It was a whitewash protest by workers clad in dhoti-kurta, tees and jeans alike.

Meanwhile, many Congress leaders joined the chorus, led by their general secretary, Sachin Sawant. "Tab ladey goron se, ab ladenge choron se," was his cry. (First we fought the whites, now we will fight the thieves).