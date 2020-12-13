Now, developers will soon be able to submit slum redevelopment proposals online

The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) will soon enforce the 'auto DCR' software through which developers can submit proposals online. SRA is looking for an agency that can provide the building scrutiny system software. Reportedly, the authority under 'ease of doing business' wants to reduce the movement of files from six tables to three tables. A similar procedure will come in force for the online system.

"Under the new system, copies of approved building plans, permissions and no-objection certificates issued to a building project, status of approvals and remarks by various departments will be possible through the click of a mouse. Everything will be online," informed RB Mitkar, chief engineer, SRA.

Besides, residents of the said SRA project can also check the status of the project, he added. The online system will also include facility which will enable all the documents as well as approvals pertaining to a particular building project accessible to citizen at any given point of time.

To keep a track on projects post grant of consent, the software will also be helpful. This will deter delay in project execution work, according to SRA. Currently, there are 370 SRA projects stuck for various reasons. Of which, 260 projects are stuck due to lack of finance, the remaining are stuck for want of CRZ permission, civil aviation permission, or due to internal dispute amongst others.

Anand Gupta, Chairman --Builders Association of India's housing and Rera committee said, "It is a welcome move. Any such digital step taken by the SRA will surely improve the working but it will not resolve all problems related to slum redevelopment. I believe SRA should stop giving ownership of flat at free of cost. Instead some minimum rental fees should be taken. Too much of hidden incentives in slum redevelopment projects has led to sharp increase in slums not just in Mumbai but also in Thane, Pune and other cities of Maharashtra now."