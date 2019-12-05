Now, Congress neta seeks nightlife for city

Mumbai: Congress corporator Afreen Shaikh has written a letter to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demanding that the eateries, hotels, shopping malls etc. in the city should be allowed to operate 24X7 so as to encourage night life in Mumbai.

According to Shaikh, such a change in policy will help city earn more business and ensure more income for the shop owners, shopping malls, eateries and other hangouts even while generating jobs.

"Such a night life should be encouraged for the city to achieve the name of a city which never sleeps," the letter said.

In her letter, Shaikh said that if the shopping malls, eateries and other hangouts will be permitted to be open for 24 hours, them BMC will be able to get more taxes through it and moreover around 10 lakh people would get employment due to this.

Also the traffic problems will be reduced as people will have option of going out in night for shopping or hanging out. Night life will also increase the status of Mumbai as an advanced and progressive city.

Before Congress, even Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have demanded 24X7 opening of shops, eateries etc in the city.