Now Aaditya Thackeray campaign in veshti

MUMBAI: Two days after PM Modi welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram, a coastal town 50 km from Chennai, dressed in a white half-sleeved shirt and a veshti, dhoti traditionally worn by men in Tamil Nadu,

Shiv Sena Yuva chief Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday was seen campaigning for the election in Worli in the traditional dhoti of the southern state, an NDTV report said.

It was at an event in Worli, the constituency where he is contesting the state election from, that the members of a residents’ association draped a veshti around Aaditya Thackeray to honour him.

Talking to the media, the Yuva Sena chief, Aaditya Thackeray said, “They honoured me with the veshti and it's an honour for me that they did that.”