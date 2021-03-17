Notorious criminal held with MD worth ₹2.53cr in Andheri

The Juhu unit of the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested a notorious criminal on record, Sohail Memon, with possession of 5.065 kilograms of Mephedrone valued at ₹2.53 crore in the international drug market.
Police had received a tip off, following which a trap was laid near Lallubhai Park in Andheri (W) on Wednesday. The suspect, Memon, walked right into the trap with a suspicious looking object in hand, which upon interception was identified as Mephedrone aka MD.
Accordingly, Memon was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act.
