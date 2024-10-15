'Nothing Misleading': FPJ's 'Mumbaikar Wants Back: Ek Chalis Ki Last Local' Campaign Tagline Voices Sentiment Of CR Commuters

Representational Image

The Free Press Journal - newspaper that has seen the city grow, evolve and be a work-in-progress for the last 96 years - recently came up with a campaign titled 'Mumbaikars Want Back: Ek Chalis Ki Last Local' calling for the restoration of the previous timings of the last local train running to Karjat and Kasara. The campaign was launched in response to the recent changes brought in by Central Railways' Mumbai Division timetable which came into effect on Friday, October 5.

The campaign received enthusiastic support from commuters as well as political leaders who expressed their unequivocal support to the cause. The Central Railway, after learning about the campaign has reacted to it taking objection to the "misleading headline regarding revision of Central Railway suburban timetable published on 5.10.2024."

However, we at FPJ believe and with good reason that the campaign headline is not "misleading" but instead leading the cause of echoing the sentiments and voicing concerns of daily commuters who have noticed and reacted to the disparity between the Western Railways's extended services and the Central Railway's current offerings.

The Free Press Journal's Response

Our column 'Mumbaikar Wants Back: Ek Chalis Ki Last Local' is inspired by the iconic 2007 Bollywood film "Ek Chalis Ki Last Local," which captures the essence of Mumbai's nightlife and the critical role of suburban trains and is mentioned in the story. Nothing is misleading about it. Directed by Sanjay Khanduri and featuring Abhay Deol and Neha Dhupia, the film highlights the connection between late-night train services and the city's vibrant after-hours culture.

Our piece delves into the changes outlined in the new train timetable, which reflects updates from the Central Railway's public relations department. We compare the old and new schedules, emphasizing the nostalgia that Mumbaikars feel for the late-night local trains that used to be a lifeline for many.

Frequent commuters of these late trains are increasingly vocal about their concerns, noting the disparity between the Western Railway's extended services and the Central Railway's current offerings. This discussion echoes the sentiments expressed in the film making, "Ek Chalis Ki Last Local," a fitting title for our column.

We aim to shed light on these pressing issues while honouring the cultural significance of the film, ensuring our narrative remains clear and grounded in factual reporting. I again want to clarify that the story is based on the press note issued by the Central Railway PR department and nothing is misleading in it.