Noted Marathi newsreader Pradeep Bhide dies at 68

Mumbai: Noted Marathi newsreader Pradeep Bhide died of a prolonged illness at his residence on Tuesday.
Bhide, who worked for Doordarshan (Marathi), gained popularity in the late 1980s and ’90s when television sets had entered middle-class households and the state-run news channel was the only audio-visual format available for viewers.
“Bhide’s dignified voice, clear pronunciation and a pleasant personality remained unchanged during his 35-year-long career as a newsreader,” a colleague said.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)