Noted Marathi newsreader Pradeep Bhide dies at 68

Mumbai: Noted Marathi newsreader Pradeep Bhide died of a prolonged illness at his residence on Tuesday.

Bhide, who worked for Doordarshan (Marathi), gained popularity in the late 1980s and ’90s when television sets had entered middle-class households and the state-run news channel was the only audio-visual format available for viewers.

“Bhide’s dignified voice, clear pronunciation and a pleasant personality remained unchanged during his 35-year-long career as a newsreader,” a colleague said.