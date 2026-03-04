Noted 'Marathi Bana' Producer Ashok Hande Attacked With Cricket Bat In Mahim Office Over Parking 'Hafta'

Noted 'Marathi Bana' show producer Ashok Kisanrao Hande, 68, was allegedly attacked with a wooden cricket bat in his office apparently over a parking extortion. | File Pic

Mumbai: Noted 'Marathi Bana' show producer Ashok Kisanrao Hande, 68, was allegedly attacked with a wooden cricket bat in his office apparently over a parking extortion. The arrested accused has been identified as Prathamesh Pandurang Anfode alias Bunty, 53, a daily wager.

Driver Threatened an Hour Before Attack

During the investigation, Hande’s driver informed the police that an hour before the incident, the same individual had threatened him and sought extortion money when he was parking the vehicle outside the office.

According to the FIR, around 7pm on March 1, Anfode stormed into Hande's office 'Chaurang-Marathibana' located at United House, Manmala Tank Road, Mahim. Hande said that he stepped out of his cabin after hearing a loud bang on the glass entrance door. As he approached the reception area, a man armed with a wooden cricket bat charged towards him, hurled abuses and threatened him over car parking, said the FIR.

"No Parking Without Hafta": Threat

The assailant warned that no vehicle would be allowed to park in the area without paying “hafta” and continued to abuse and intimidate, said Hande. When his receptionist tried to snatch the bat, the assailant hit Hande with it, said the FIR. Hearing the commotion, bystanders rushed in and managed to push the attacker out of the office. However, he again allegedly tried to assault Hande again outside the building. The director dialled the police helpline, following which officers arrived and detained the accused. Police said the assailant continued to abuse officers and resisted detention.

