Notaries working out of taxis, private cars near courts degrading legal profession: Bombay HC

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Friday said notaries (person authorised to perform certain legal formalities) working from taxis and private cars parked outside court premises were degrading the legal profession.

A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and M N Jadhav took note of several instances of malpractices by such notaries. The HC came across discrepancies in the affidavits submitted in a bunch of petitions.

“It has recently been observed that notaries have started notarsing documents from vehicles parked in a public parking lot instead of anoffice/chamber. It has also been observed that notaries have been operating from taxis around the vicinity of this court,” the order said.

The bench noted that this practice has degraded the legal profession, causing anguish not only to the judiciary but also lowering the dignity of the profession in the eyes of the general public.

The court said that while it was aware that several lawyers had to give away their office premises amid the Covid-19 pandemic, but the dignity of the profession needs to be maintained and it cannot be allowed to function from the streets.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 09:08 AM IST