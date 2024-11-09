'Not Teleprompter, But Human Prompter': Viral Video Shows Eknath Shinde Receiving Prompts From BJP Worker On Stage During Campaign Speech; Netizens React

'Not A Teleprompter, But A Human Prompter': Viral Video Shows Eknath Shinde Receiving Prompts From BJP Worker On Stage During Campaign Speech; Netizens React |

Mumbai: A hilarious video clip is making rounds on the internet showing Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde making use of a human prompter during one of his campaign speeches. The 38-second clip shows Shinde frequently turning to a man, likely a BJP worker, for cues on recent government initiatives, which he then incorporates verbatim into his address.

The setting of the video, though unconfirmed, appears to be in Ausa, located in the Latur Rural region, based on the location marked on the microphone stand. The video which has gone viral now has been receiving hilarious reactions on the internet.

Shinde Speaks On Various Govt Initiateves

Shinde opens his speech with the slogan “Mata surakshit tar ghar surakshit,” checking with his prompter for correctness before moving on. Following a nod from the prompter, he proceeds to mention the "Mahatma Phule Yojana," a healthcare program under Maharashtra’s government.

This flagship initiative, originally launched as the Rajiv Gandhi Jeevandayee Arogya Yojana in 2012, was rebranded and expanded over time, providing cashless health coverage of up to Rs 1.5 lakh per family per year, with special provisions for renal transplants. Revamped on July 1, 2024, as 'Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana 2.0,' the scheme now extends coverage to Rs 5 lakh per family and includes more procedures and hospitals, benefiting every resident with a valid ration card and domicile certificate.

Struggling To Pronounce Correct Name Of Initiative

The video continues with Shinde struggling to pronounce “Jagruk Palak, Sudhurd Balak,” a health initiative by the Maharashtra government aimed at child health and safety. This campaign, which means “Alert Parents, Healthy Children,” facilitates health screenings for children up to 18 years and has already been rolled out in areas like Navi Mumbai and Pune.

Another prompt from his aide introduces Shinde to the “Arogya Tarunayi, Vaibhav Maharashtra” campaign, a health drive launched in September 2023 to support the state’s youth. Referring to Maharashtra’s youth as the vaibhav or pride of the state, Shinde elaborates on this initiative, which emphasizes youth health and wellness.

Prompter Providing Every Possible Help

Toward the end of the clip, Shinde’s prompter cues him on “Arogyachi Wari, Pandhari Chi Dari,” an initiative by the Maharashtra government providing healthcare support for pilgrims travelling to Pandharpur to visit the temple of Shri Vitthal. The scheme includes free health check-ups along the Palkhi route, with facilities like 'Apla Dawakhana' every five kilometers, bike ambulances, and dedicated Hirakni rooms for women. Additionally, traditional ambulances (102 and 108) operate along the pilgrimage route, ensuring that pilgrims have continuous medical support.

The video has received several reactions from netizens with some trolling the CM for using a human prompter while others trolling him for using a prompter from the BJP.

As the clip concludes, Shinde mentions that these state initiatives are being documented in the Guinness World Records.