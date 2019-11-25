Not supporting BJP, all members staying together: NCP MLA

Mumbai: NCP lawmaker Dilip Bankar on Sunday said his support was intact behind the NCP leadership and he is not supporting the BJP in the state. “I am supporting the NCP and not the BJP. I am sure that Ajit Pawar will return to the NCP,” he told reporters in Mumbai. He also said that all his party MLAs are staying at a single place and he will be joining them.

Bankar, an MLA from Niphad, was reportedly one of the NCP MLAs who had attended Saturday’s swearing-in at the Raj Bhavan where Devendra Fadnavis was sworn-in as the CM and Ajit Pawar took oath as his deputy.