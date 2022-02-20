'Not successful without Congress': Nana Patole after KCR meets Uddhav Thackeray to unite against BJP at national level

Hours after chief ministers Uddhav Thackeray and K Chandrasekhar Rao met on Sunday, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said that the Telangana CM is putting efforts to unite regional parties against BJP's dictatorship.

Nana Patole hiiting out at BJP alleged that the saffron party's government at the Center is behaving authoritarian, working to destroy our constitution.

"Without Congress, this won't be successful," said Nana Patole.

In an effort to unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party at the national level ahead of the 2024 General elections, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao today met his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray and his cabinet ministers at his official residence in Mumbai.

The BJP government at the Center is behaving authoritarian, working to destroy our constitution. Telangana CM KCR is putting efforts to unite regional parties against BJP's dictatorship. Without Congress, this won't be successful: Nana Patole, Maharashtra State Congress President pic.twitter.com/XIFBkNYL4x — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2022

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Actor Prakash Raj were also present in the meeting at Varsha bungalow - Maharashtra CM's official residence in Mumbai.

His visit came after KCR gave a call to Opposition parties to unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Sunday said the meeting will expedite the process of political unity at the national level against the BJP.

Telangana Chief Minister had earlier hit out at the BJP and said that it should be "expelled" from the country or else the country will be "ruined". He also called for political forces coming together to "oust" the BJP from power.

As part of efforts to bring various opposition parties together against the BJP, KCR is also planning to meet his West Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banerjee.

(with agency inputs)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 10:03 PM IST