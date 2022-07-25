Not Sharad Pawar, my own people betrayed me: Uddhav Thackeray in interview to Sanjay Raut | Twitter/@rautsanjay61

Shiv Sena president and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in a marathon maiden interview given to the Saamana executive editor and party MP Sanjay Raut after the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government after the Shinde-led rebellion disclosed that NCP chief Sharad Pawar did not ditch him but his own people (party legislators) betrayed and deserted him.

Two teasers of his interview, which will be published on July 26 and 27, were released in which Thackeray lashed out at CM Eknath Shinde-DCM Devendra Fadnavis government and took a jibe at them using a famous Bollywood song ‘’Hum tum ek kamre mein band ho aur chavi kho jaye.’’ This was with reference to the duo (CM & DCM) running the government without cabinet expansion despite they were sworn in on June 30.

Thackeray roared he was not deterred by the rebellion by party legislators as he would work hard to rejuvenate and revive the Shiv Sena across Maharashtra.

Thackeray said that when his health was bad, a large number of people were praying for his speedy recovery but there were some people who were wishing just the opposite. He claimed that rebels want to separate Shiv Sena and Thackeray with an eye on the post of Shiv Sena chief.

Thackeray reiterated that Shiv Sena’s Hindutva is real terming BJP’s fake one. ‘’BJP is sitting in Bihar with Nitish Kumar. Is he (Nitish) a Hindutvawadi?’’ he asked.

‘’If we have done something wrong or they have committed any crime only the public will tell this. Rebels don't have guts as they are deceitful and impotent,’’ said Thackeray.

Thackeray said, ‘’I had no sign in my heart to leave the post of Chief Minister. I did not stick to the chair. I had promised that I would make Shiv Sainik the Chief Minister. I have fulfilled that promise but I will not sit quiet but will strive for further strengthening the party organisation.’’

However, Shinde camp spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar claimed that they had repeatedly told Thackeray to break alliance with NCP and Congress and questioned why now he was blaming them for plotting a conspiracy.