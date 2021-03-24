Not possible to reduce SSC, HSC board exam syllabus by 50 per cent: Varsha Gaikwad

In response to these demands, Gaikwad said, "We need at least three to four months for the preparation of SSC and HSC board exams. We have already reduced the syllabus by 25 per cent. If we make any changes in the curriculum now or reduce the syllabus any further, we will need an additional three to four months which will defer the SSC and HSC board examinations further and affect the interest of students."

On the other hand, students said the syllabus should be reduced by 50 per cent to award more time for preparation. Anshul Shukhla, a HSC student said, "We received our books by July-August instead of June due to lockdown restrictions. The academic year was delayed and we had to cope with online methods of teaching-learning." While Prathila Sen, a SSC student said, "We have not got sufficient time to practise the 75 per cent syllabus. Also, online education has made it difficult to cope with all lessons and chapters as there are no physical revision or doubt solving lectures."

This year, HSC board theory exams are scheduled to be conducted from April 23 to May 21, 2021 and SSC board theory exams from April 29 to May 20, 2021 via offline mode in Maharashtra.